National honor for Dupo AFJROTC 

Pictured is the Air Force Junior ROTC unit at Dupo High School for the 2023-24 school year.

The Air Force Junior ROTC unit at Dupo High School, which also involves Columbia High School students, has soared to new heights, achieving the prestigious Distinguished Unit Award with Merit for the 2023-24 school year.

This is the pinnacle of national recognition for AFJROTC units, signifying exceptional performance during inspections and unwavering dedication throughout the year.

The Dupo High School AFJROTC team is led by Lt. Col. Thomas J. Luckritz, USAF (Retired), senior aerospace science instructor, alongside Sr. Master Sgt. Bonnie Janas.

Their combined expertise and dedication played a vital role in guiding the cadet corps to achieve excellence in leadership, community service, and program requirements.

“This is a tremendous honor for our school and our AFJROTC program,” said Dupo High School Principal Keith Book. “We are incredibly proud of the commitment and hard work displayed by Lt. Col. Luckritz, SMSgt Janas, the entire cadet corps, and the dedicated staff. This award exemplifies the dedication to excellence that defines Dupo High School.”

The Dupo High School AFJROTC unit fosters valuable skills in its cadets, promoting leadership, responsible citizenship, and a commitment to community service. This national award reflects the program’s positive impact on students and the Dupo community.