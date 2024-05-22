Dupo native to lead Blackburn College

Larry K. Lee

A Dupo native was recently named the 20th president of Blackburn College in Carlinville.

Larry K. Lee is currently vice president for finance and administration at St. Cloud State University. His appointment at Blackburn follows a comprehensive national search and the unanimous recommendation by Blackburn’s Presidential Search Committee and the Board of Trustees.

Lee will succeed the retiring Dr. Gregory J. Meyer and begin his role as president on July 1.

“Larry embodies a commitment to expanding access to a transformational liberal arts education, which is fundamental to Blackburn and our truly unique Work Program. He brings extensive administrative experience, a track record of success and a significant understanding of the challenges facing higher education today. These characteristics will further enhance Blackburn’s reputation and ensure our continued success,” said Paul Tepikian, chair of the Blackburn Board of Trustees.

Through his nearly 30-year career in higher education, Lee has extensive experience in financial growth initiatives, facilities operations, fundraising and friend-raising, athletic and recreation programs, audits and budgeting and strategic planning. He also brings a track record of developing new revenue streams at his previous positions, spearheading initiatives that help ensure financial stability.

Originally from Dupo, Lee holds a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a master’s degree from the University of Denver. He is married to Cathy Lee, who is originally from Bordeaux, France. She is an accomplished judoka who earned a silver medal at the Pan American Games in 1991 and served as an Olympic Team alternate in 1992. They have twin adult children Gabrielle and Spencer.

Before embarking on his professional journey in higher education, Lee had a decorated career as a coach and administrator. He was a member of the coaching staff for the U.S. National Judo team and a member of the National Governing Body of the United States Judo Association, where he was executive director and director of fundraising for the organization.

He also served as head coach for the United States Association of Blind Athletes from 1990 to 1999. He coached the 1995 World Judo Team, the Paralympics teams in 1992 (Barcelona) and 1996 (Atlanta) and 1998 World Men’s and Women’s Paralympic Teams.

In 2017, he was inducted into the USABA Hall of Fame.

For more information on Blackburn College, visit blackburn.edu.