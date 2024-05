Emergency personnel responded about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Marketplace Drive in Waterloo.

The vehicles involved were a Jeep, which pulled into the Dairy Queen parking lot, and a Chevy SUV. None of those involved in the crash required medical transport.

The Waterloo Fire Department assisted with traffic control on Route 3 as Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS tended to the crash.