The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo Buds baseball player Nate Albrecht. The infielder led the Monroe Division of the Mon-Clair League in batting average during the regular season at .477 (41-for-86) and in runs with 32. He also had 11 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Albrecht was a big part of the Buds advancing to the finals of the Mon-Clair League playoff championship, which takes place this weekend and Borsch Park in Valmeyer.