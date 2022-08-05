Elijah Miller | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer Post 901 Junior Legion baseball player Elijah Miller. A senior-to-be at Valmeyer High School, Miller led Post 901 to a state tourney berth this summer. He hit .478 with 34 runs, 30 stolen bases and 11 RBIs from the leadoff spot in the batting order while playing solid defense at shortstop. As a pitcher, he posted a 1.37 ERA in 30 and two-thirds innings pitched. Miller also enjoyed success this past spring for VHS, hitting .313 with 22 runs and 27 stolen bases and pitching 31 and one-third innings.