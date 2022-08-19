Matt Reinholz | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is longtime Mon-Clair League baseball player Matt Reinholz of the Valmeyer Lakers. Reinholz helped lead the Lakers to their first league playoff title since 2003 over the weekend. He drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of game one of a 4-3 win over the Waterloo Buds, then drove in the game-winning runs with a two-RBI double in the top of the eighth inning of game two against the Buds. During the regular season, Reinholz had 17 RBIs and 12 runs scored. He is pictured with the league playoffs MVP award presented by Mon-Clair League President Don Barton.