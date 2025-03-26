Music stars shine at WHS

From left, Adam Wainwright and Craig Campbell perform a concert Saturday in the Waterloo High School auditorium.

By SADIE MYRICK

For the Republic-Times

Craig Campbell and Adam Wainwright made their musical mark Saturday on the “Loo,” performing for many locals during a concert at Waterloo High School.

All of the proceeds from this event went to support House of Neighborly Service, which provides a myriad of services to those in need.

Fans did not disappoint, pouring into the WHS auditorium in St. Louis Cardinals and country music gear, ready to hear their favorite artists.

“I love being back in the St. Louis area. Being amongst Cardinal fans is always special,” Wainwright said in an interview.

The concert was a once-in-a-lifetime event: supporters got to experience a personal and friendly atmosphere with both country stars. It was revealed in interviews with both Campbell and Wainwright that they enjoyed the opportunity to tell the stories behind their songs and take the WHS stage together.

They praised each other throughout the night, showcasing their friendship on and off the stage.

“(Wainwright) is just a talented dude… but it’s not all necessarily talent. He’s got talent, but he also has passion which you can’t teach,” Campbell said following the Saturday afternoon show.

Shortly after, Wainwright responded to Campbell’s comment during a one-on-one interview.

Wainwright cracked a joke and followed up by saying that was “a great compliment.”

His versatility is apparent to both Campbell and fans alike, but to Wainwright, he just has fun “putting on different hats – whether that’s a Cardinals’ hat, or a cowboy hat.”

Campbell and Wainwright were not the only ones showcasing their musical talents on Saturday. The two friends took the stage after a selection of WHS student opening acts: Audrey Davis, Indy Otero, Daniel Stapleton, Isabelle McBride and the band Bad Influence, which includes Waterloo alums Reid Schilling, Derek Smothers and Aaron Shull plus current WHS senior Rowan Schilling.

These skilled openers effortlessly entertained the crowd with their covers of well-known country songs. Bad Influence even got the opportunity to perform an original song, showcasing their songwriting talent.

As if getting the chance to perform wasn’t enough, the openers also had the privilege of meeting Wainwright and Campbell backstage.

Living such a big portion of his life in St. Louis, Wainwright was already familiar with the area, but this was both he and Campbell’s first time visiting Waterloo specifically.

Being a local baseball legend, Wainwright mentioned he was planning on returning to “the Lou” after his Major League Baseball retirement from the Cardinals.

It wasn’t until this visit that he realized Waterloo is “the real Loo.”

After being asked in an interview, Campbell said the environment and energy of Waterloo was “great.”