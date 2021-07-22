Motorcycle evades traffic stop

Local police attempted to pull over a black motorcycle with no plates that was driven by a White male wearing all black clothing and a backpack shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo when the motorcycle sped away from officers in the area of Route 3 at Country Club Lane in Waterloo and continued a high rate of speed north through Columbia.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy clocked the motorcycle at 110 miles per hour as it sped away from him north on Route 3 out of Waterloo. The officer terminated pursuit due to the high speed.

A Columbia police officer observed the same motorcycle passing vehicles on the left shoulder and speeding 102 miles per hour as it ran a red light on Route 3 at Eagle Drive.

A similar incident involving a speeding motorcycle took place about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the identity of this motorcyclist is asked to call police at 618-939-8651.