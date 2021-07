Police agencies were on the lookout for a motorcycle driven by a subject wearing a black helmet, white T-shirt and shorts that ran all of the stop lights on Route 3 in Waterloo at a very high rate of speed and continued north toward Columbia.

The incident was reported about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

A Columbia officer spotted the motorcycle speeding 75 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on Route 3 near North Main Street a few minutes later but terminated pursuit for safety reasons.