Motorcycle crash west of Red Bud

Emergency personnel responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to a motorcycle crash on G Road near MM Road west of Red Bud.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that a 2014 Honda motorcycle driven by Ty J. Schutt, 31, of Waterloo, was traveling north on G Road approximately one mile north of MM Road when a deer entered the roadway from the west side of G Road.

Schutt swerved in an attempt to miss the deer, which caused the motorcycle to land on its right side on G Road.

Monroe County EMS transported Schutt to Mercy Hospital South for observation.