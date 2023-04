Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a motorcycle crash with possible injury in the 4100 block of Buss Branch Road in rural St. Clair County.

Assisting the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Hecker Fire Department and Millstadt EMS.

Initial reports are that a 60-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was thrown about 15 feet from the bike in this crash. The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.