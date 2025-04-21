Motorcycle crash east of Waterloo

An injury crash involving a motorcycle occurred shortly after 1:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 156 just west of H Road between Waterloo and Hecker.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2016 Harley-Davidson driven by Anthony J. Polka, 33, of Waterloo, was traveling east on Route 156 when it struck a deer and traveled an additional 100 yards before coming to rest.

Polka was transported by Monroe County EMS to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

