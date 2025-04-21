Motorcycle crash east of Waterloo

Republic-Times- April 21, 2025

An injury crash involving a motorcycle occurred shortly after 1:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 156 just west of H Road between Waterloo and Hecker.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2016 Harley-Davidson driven by Anthony J. Polka, 33, of Waterloo, was traveling east on Route 156 when it struck a deer and traveled an additional 100 yards before coming to rest.

Polka was transported by Monroe County EMS to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Injury crash in Burksville 

April 21, 2025

Gas line struck in Columbia

April 21, 2025

Easter night tornado in Monroe County

April 20, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web