Motorcycle crash east of Waterloo
- April 21, 2025
An injury crash involving a motorcycle occurred shortly after 1:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 156 just west of H Road between Waterloo and Hecker.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2016 Harley-Davidson driven by Anthony J. Polka, 33, of Waterloo, was traveling east on Route 156 when it struck a deer and traveled an additional 100 yards before coming to rest.
Polka was transported by Monroe County EMS to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.