Fire call at Dupo rock quarry

Multiple departments responded about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire reported at the rock quarry located at 100 Industrial Drive just off I-255 in Dupo.

Smoke was observed inside a shed on the property upon firefighter arrival, but no flames.

Responding agencies included the Dupo, Prairie du Pont, Cahokia and Columbia fire departments in addition to Dupo police and EMS.

The fire was extinguished within a short amount of time, with no injuries reported.

The quarry is now owned by Beelman Trucking.