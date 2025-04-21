Injury crash in Burksville 

An injury crash occurred shortly after 5:20 p.m. April 15 on Kaskaskia Road at Lemen Road. Per the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, a 2000 Dodge Ram driven by August W. Thien, 18, of Fults, was traveling south on Kaskaskia Road when he claimed the sun was in his eyes, rendering him unable to see a 2016 Ford Transit Connect driven by Matthew K. Miller, 45, of Waterloo, in front of him that had stopped to turn right into his driveway. The Ford came to rest near a lake following the collision. Thien stated to police he was not speeding. Miller struck his head in the crash and was transported by a family member to an area hospital.