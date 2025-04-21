Injury crash in Burksville 

Republic-Times- April 21, 2025

An injury crash occurred shortly after 5:20 p.m. April 15 on Kaskaskia Road at Lemen Road. Per the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, a 2000 Dodge Ram driven by August W. Thien, 18, of Fults, was traveling south on Kaskaskia Road when he claimed the sun was in his eyes, rendering him unable to see a 2016 Ford Transit Connect driven by Matthew K. Miller, 45, of Waterloo, in front of him that had stopped to turn right into his driveway. The Ford came to rest near a lake following the collision. Thien stated to police he was not speeding. Miller struck his head in the crash and was transported by a family member to an area hospital. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Motorcycle crash east of Waterloo

April 21, 2025

Gas line struck in Columbia

April 21, 2025

Easter night tornadoes hit Monroe County area

April 20, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web