More details in sex case

Jorge Cruz-Lopez

Police provided more details on a case involving a Waterloo man who now faces multiple felony counts related to alleged sex acts with a minor earlier this year.

Jorge Cruz-Lopez, 30, of Waterloo, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse/bodily harm and one count of grooming.

Court documents allege that in September 2022, Cruz-Lopez used Facebook to “seduce, solicit, lure or entice” a minor victim to “engage in unlawful sexual conduct.”

Then on three separate occasions this past April, Cruz-Lopez is alleged to have committed unlawful sex acts with the minor victim, who was older than 13 but younger than 17 years of age when the incidents took place and is at least five years younger than Cruz-Lopez.

Police said the victim in this case is a female non-family member.

Bond for Cruz-Lopez was set at $75,000. He posted the 10 percent required and was released from jail with a condition that he has no contact with the victim.

The Waterloo Police Department investigated this case.