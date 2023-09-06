Moore Street closure begins Sept. 11

Republic-Times- September 6, 2023
Highlighted in green is the final phase of Moore Street reconstruction which will begin Sept. 11.

The City of Waterloo announced that work will begin Monday, Sept. 11, to reconstruct the roadway of Moore Street and Station Crossing near Route 3.

The contractor estimates the project to be completed in late December, pending no interruptions from inclement weather. 

During this time, the city said Moore Street will be closed just north of the Gibault gymnasium parking lot’s north entrance to Route 3 and Station Crossing will be closed just east of the Pound4Pound parking lot entrance to Moore Street. 

The entrance to the Jaycees ballfields will be closed as well.

For more information, call City Hall at 618-939-8600.

Republic-Times

