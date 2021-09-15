Monroe County reaches Delta peak?

Monroe County saw one new COVID-related death this weekend, bringing its COVID death toll to 98.

The most recent death was a male in his 60s, Monroe County Health Administrator John Wagner said.

As of right now, Wagner said he is not aware of any Monroe County COVID deaths from its fully vaccinated population.

As of Tuesday morning, Wagner reported 85 active coronavirus cases and three active hospitalizations.

“I think we are at a steady rate right now, we are bouncing around 85 (active cases) to the low 100s,” Wagner told the Republic-Times.

He is hoping the county has reached the peak of its Delta-related cases.

Of these 85 cases, 27 are school-aged youth. Wagner said local schools are not seeing any major outbreaks, so he assumes this figure is attributable to before and after school contact.

At its vaccine clinic on Thursday, the Monroe County Health Department distributed 40-50 vaccines, which included first doses, second doses and a few third doses.

“We are filling up our schedule,” Wagner said, later adding, “We are seeing a steady trickle of new people getting vaccinated.”

As seen in previous weeks, more school-aged children are getting vaccinated as this reduces the chance they will need to be quarantined as close contacts, Wagner said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that 51.62 percent of Monroe County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

The Monroe County Health Department’s next vaccine clinic is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at its office, 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo. To make an appointment, call or text 618-612-6404 or 618-340-4819.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be administered. No Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.