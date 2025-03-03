Monday brush fires in Monroe County

Pictured is the scene of Monday’s brush fire in the 6000 block of LL Road.

Local firefighters were busy battling outdoor fires again Monday, as the combination of dry vegetation and wind gusts have proven problematic.

The Columbia and Waterloo fire departments responded to a brush fire shortly before 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of D Road just north of Zoar United Church of Christ.

The flames were spreading toward a residence when the fire was called out, but fortunately the fire did not reach the structure. About an acre of land was impacted by the fire, which a fire official on scene was “spreading pretty quick.”

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames by about 2:10 p.m.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Waterloo, Red Bud and Maeystown fire departments responded to a separate brush fire in the 6000 block of LL Road near Waterloo Sportsman’s Club that reportedly had spread to a shed, a vehicle, other structures, and into woods and was nearing a propane tank.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the LL Road fire, issuing an alert urging the public to avoid that area to allow emergency personnel to “operate efficiently and safely.”

Additionally, due to current wind conditions, the MCSD said it “strongly advises against any outdoor burning at this time, as it may contribute to further fire hazards.”

The fire on LL Road was reported to be mostly under control by about 3:30 p.m.

The Monday fires followed multiple brush fires handled Sunday afternoon in Monroe County.