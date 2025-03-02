Sunday brush fires in Monroe County

Republic-Times- March 2, 2025

Local fire departments responded Sunday to separate outdoor burning calls in Monroe County.

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a controlled burn that had gotten out of control outside of Christ Community Lutheran Church, 1 Christchurch Way, near Oerter Park.

Firefighters cleared the scene within a short amount of time.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, the Waterloo Fire Department responded to a brush fire reported on about one acre of land in the 4500 block of G Road south of Burksville.

Likewise, firefighters were able to clear the scene within a short amount of time.

