Mon-Clair season opens May 18

Millstadt’s Colin Shea scores during the Mon-Clair League playoff championship finals last year against Belleville at Borsch Park in Valmeyer.

The Mon-Clair League says goodbye to one team while welcoming another in preparation for the start of the 2025 summer baseball season.

Gone are the short-lived Edwardsville Stags, who finished in last place last season at 7-18 and were apparently unable to field a squad for the coming season.

Instead, the Mon-Clair League will have the Godfrey Hamms competing this year, keeping the league at six total teams.

Home games for Godfrey will be played at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The other five squads are the Waterloo Buds, Valmeyer Lakers, Millstadt Green Machine, Belleville Rockies and St. Louis Spikes.

The Spikes finished atop the regular season standings in 2024, but it was Millstadt downing Belleville in the playoff finals to claim the postseason trophy.

The 2025 baseball season kicks off Sunday, May 18, with all six teams in action starting at 1:30 p.m.

Waterloo plays a doubleheader that day at Millstadt, while Valmeyer hosts Belleville and Godfrey makes its debut against the Spikes in Fairview Heights.

The 25-game regular season continues through the end of July, with the playoffs taking place in August.

Waterloo plays its home games at SPPS Field, while Valmeyer hosts games at Borsch Park. Millstadt plays its home games at Tuffy Mueth Field in Village Park.