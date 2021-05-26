Mon-Clair season gets underway

Valmeyer Lakers slugger Easton Wallace rounds third base following a home run Sunday at Waterloo. See more photos from the game at republictimes.mycapture.com.

A time-honored tradition in these parts, the Mon-Clair League kicked off another season Sunday with local teams playing in Waterloo and Millstadt.

An emotional Valmeyer Lakers squad came into Waterloo and swept the Millers at SPPS Field, winning 7-6 and 6-2.

Sporting new uniforms that bore the name of late longtime manager Dennis “Boog” Pieper, the Lakers opened their first season without the beloved skipper since 1971.

Sunday’s wins were the first for new Lakers manager Mike McCarthy.

The Millers got out to a 5-0 lead, but the Lakers plated three in the third inning and three more in the fifth inning to go up 6-5.

Easton Wallace and Mark Nappier both homered for Valmeyer off veteran Waterloo hurler Andy Galle.

Keegan Baxmeyer went 2-for-3 for the Millers.

In game two, it was Valmeyer that took the 5-0 lead after two innings. The Pirates made it hold up.

Jon Wuelling and Wallace had two hits each and Nappier drove in a pair of runs for the Lakers.

Drew Reed went 3-for-3 for the Millers. Jeremy Rettig took the loss on the mound.

Valmeyer hosts the Millstadt Green Machine on Dennis Pieper Field this Sunday.

Waterloo plays Sunday at the Belleville Rockies.

The Green Machine won 9-5 and 8-5 over the Rockies at home on Sunday.

In game one, Millstadt used a seven-run third inning to secure victory. Jack Toenjes and Tony Kossina collected three hits each, with Kossina driving in two runs for Millstadt.

Brian Lupa added two hits and two RBIs.

In game two, the Green Machine motored for five runs in the seventh inning to come from behind and win 8-5. Lupa had a hit and two RBIs and Cal Kossina added a pair of hits for Millstadt.

In other Mon-Clair action, the Cape Girardeau Capahas swept the St. Louis Printers and the league’s newest team, the Southeast Missouri Tropics, swept the St. Louis Spikes.