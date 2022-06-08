MOMS coming to Columbia

Pictured are co-owners of Makers on Main Street, from left, Megan Klevorn, Mary Meyer, Tiffany Lundholm and Jessica Kennedy. The store’s grand opening is June 17 at 115 W. Gundlach Street in Columbia.

Makers on Main Street, or MOMS for short, is poised to be a one-stop-shop in Columbia for a wide variety of custom and do-it-yourself clothing, accessories, crafts, decor and more.

The business owners also have an eye on being a unique experience and shopping destination in the area.

The company’s grand opening in the old distillery building at 115 W. Gundlach Street is June 17.

The main allure for customers will be on-site DIY opportunities and customizable merchandise.

Another draw for shoppers will be the family-friendly atmosphere – a founding principle established in the creation of the Makers on Main Street model.

As described on the company’s Facebook page, “It is not a coincidence that Makers on Main Street is also short for MOMS. We knew it was meant to be when the name we decided on also stood for a huge hat we each play on a daily basis.”

Megan Klevorn, owner of My Charming Door and one of the four primary partners involved in MOMS, said each of the women involved are the mothers of at least two children.

“We know what it’s like to go into a store with kids,” Klevorn said, explaining there is an intentional effort to engage children in the ethos of the store rather than simply having an area for little ones to congregate while parents shop.

Initially, MOMS will provide a space for children to interact with the DIY and crafting world – such as having the opportunity to create using homemade Play-Doh provided by one of the business’ many partnering vendors.

Klevorn said as the store evolves, a goal of the owners will be to “get kids involved in arts and crafts” and to feature the work of young local artists and crafters from area schools in the store and possibly make the store an outlet for the next generation to gain awareness of community service through artistic creation.

She also envisions the business eventually hosting “mommy and me” crafting and DIY camps during school breaks in the coming summers.

Klevorn noted the ideas are still a work in progress, as she and the other owners gain insights to their customer base once MOMS is up and running.

In fact, the Makers on Main Street idea itself is only a few months old, but the owners describe it as a function of “right place, right time.”

Klevorn explained that since she and the other three owners met for coffee in April, the collaboration has rapidly developed into a force which has attracted artisans across the region.

It is difficult to accurately define the business because of the variety of contributions the four primary owners of MOMS and over 30 other featured vendors have to offer.

Klevorn gave a description of the four main businesses and provided a glimpse of what the community can expect after the grand opening.

Klevorn specializes in home decor such as wreaths and door signs. Columbia got to experience the offerings of My Charming Door in late 2020 during its time in the Pop-Up Shop on Gall Road near Route 3.

Jessica Kennedy, who operates Mommy’s Design Farm, provides a pick-your-own-project custom DIY approach through expertise and use of her own laser wood cutter.

Tiffany Lundholm of Basic Bleach specializes in bleaching and tie-dye techniques to create one-of-a-kind apparel.

Mary Meyer has brought her My Crafting Attic shop from Florissant, Mo., to Columbia. She customizes just about anything from tape measures to cookie spoons.

In addition to the main businesses at MOMS, other vendors will offer a variety of other offerings such as acrylic work, embroidery and even iron-forging, with demonstrations and hands-on experiences becoming available as the business grows.

The owners of Makers on Main Street are confident their distinct offerings and family-centric approach will have something for everyone in the area to appreciate.

Visit the Makers on Main Street Facebook page or makersonmainstreetcolumbia.com for more information. Klevorn also said the individual business social media accounts will provide a good preview of what the collaborative MOMS are bringing to Columbia.