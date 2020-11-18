Mitigations to begin statewide on Friday

As the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is pummeling the Midwest, Illinois will see new, stricter mitigation measures take effect statewide on Friday.

This comes as Monroe County is seeing an unprecedented rise in cases and hospitalizations, along with more deaths.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that the entire state will be under new mitigations beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The goal of the new measures is to suppress the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is spreading exponentially throughout the state, and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

“To stop this spread and preserve some semblance of the holidays, all of us need to do more than just wear our masks now – though masks are mandatory throughout the state. The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain and at the current infection rate they will be overwhelmed. So whenever possible, we need you to stay home,” Pritzker said. “I’m hopeful that by limiting our in-person interactions, we will succeed at avoiding a stay at home order like what we had in the spring – when the choice between saving lives and saving livelihoods was even more stark. Tier 3 may allow us to do both.”

Under the Tier 3 mitigations, bars and restaurants should continue with no indoor dining, closing at 11 p.m., using social distancing for patrons outdoors and following other current guidelines.

New recommendations apply to health and fitness enters, hotels, indoor recreation facilities, manufacturing, meetings and social events, offices, organized group recreational activities, personal care services and retail.

The new mitigations recommend that health and fitness centers should operate at no more than 25 percent capacity with no indoor group classes. Indoor recreation facilities like movie theaters, bowling alleys, performing arts centers, gaming businesses and casinos should close.

Indoor social gatherings should be limited to household members, and facilities that normally host such events should not. All employees should work from home if possible.

All indoor group sports and recreational activities, including youth sports, should pause. Personal care service businesses like salons should operate at 25 customers or 25 percent capacity or less.

Retail businesses should also limit their stores to 25 percent capacity, though grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at up to 50 percent capacity.

The latest round of restrictions does not include a stay at home order, but the state said it may issue another one of those if the situation does not improve in the coming weeks.

In Monroe County and the surrounding area, the pandemic is worse than ever by most metrics.

The county has had 1,627 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with approximately 340 of them currently active.

There have been 322 new cases in Monroe County since Nov. 10, shattering the previous record for a seven-day stretch by over 100.

“It’s widespread and it’s not going to change anytime in the near future,” Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said of the virus’ spread in the community. “Monroe County is currently seeing an increase in numbers over all age demographics, and people need to use appropriate measures to reduce the trend.”

Fifteen residents are hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, up from 10 reported on Friday and roughly double what the county’s totals were for much of the spring, summer and early autumn.

Wagner said that rise in hospitalizations is due to the increase in cases, as he noted the county is seeing as many as six times average number of daily cases as it had in recent months.

“If you’re having 10-15 cases a day you end up with eight hospitalizations,” he said. “When you’ve got 50-60 cases a day, we’re lucky, with some of the treatments and some of the younger people getting it now, that our hospitalization numbers aren’t six times higher than they were.”

Wagner said most hospitalizations are still coming from long-term care facilities, though some are younger people who are typically hospitalized for only a few days.

He also said there are multiple residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 for over a month.

In large part because of this spread, Wagner has recommended the county’s school return to in-person learning.

The Waterloo School District has announced plans to do so, and the Columbia School District will discuss that switch at its board meeting Wednesday night.

“It’s time to take a little break and see if we can get the numbers back down or at least stabilize,” Wagner said. “Right now, our main concern is they’re going to go up. If they continue to do that, we have a big problem.”

Other government facilities are also closing, as the city halls in Columbia and Waterloo and driver services facilities throughout Illinois announced last week that they would temporarily close.

The Southwestern Illinois Council of Mayors, of which Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith is a member, penned a letter to residents Tuesday urging them to take proper precautions like wearing a mask to slow the spread of the virus.

“Each of us is called upon to lead by example, to share responsibility, and to show concern for the well-being of our fellow humans,” Council President and Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky wrote. “Practicing social distancing and exercising other precautions are the only way to limit the spread of this virus. Our hospitals are already overwhelmed. Our businesses need to reopen and operate fully in order to support the many families that rely on them for their livelihood.”

Wagner said the two biggest changes since the rise in cases began are that school has resumed and people have been gathering indoors more.

He said it does not appear schools are centers of transmission for the virus.

“We should have stayed at 10-15 cases a day,” he said. “So we’ve got to look at what the problem is.”

In addition, two more residents of Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo have died from the virus this week.

The IDPH now has Monroe County’s death toll from the coronavirus at 42.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 841 cases (10,000 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 634 cases (3,777 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 69 cases (430 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County learned Friday it again made the IDPH list of counties at the warning level for the virus, along with all but six of the state’s other counties.

For the week of Nov. 1, Monroe County had 553 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a positivity rate of 15.3 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed enough 1,179 tests (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate target). It met all other criteria.

In St. Clair County, there have been 12,085 total positive tests and 238 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 136,682 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 1,843 confirmed cases, 215 of which are active. Twenty-three people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 19,623 tests have been performed there.

The metro east region, including these counties and Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate rise to record levels in recent days.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 16.1 percent on Nov. 14. It has been over the threshold for new mitigations of 8 percent for more than three weeks.

Illinois overall is up to 597,849 cases of coronavirus and 10,875 deaths after reporting its highest single-day cases and deaths ever or in months, respectively.

There are 5,887 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, including 1,155 people in ICU beds and 545 on ventilators.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which is made up of physicians and healthcare professionals from the area’s largest healthcare systems, said this week that staffed hospital beds in the St. Louis metro area – which includes the metro east – are very near to max capacity.

“For months, we’ve talked about a time. A time when we would run out of options. A time when we would run out of space to care for sick patients. When our options would be limited. When the virus is hitting us so hard that the healthcare system we have would be unable to address the peoples’ needs. That terrible time gets closer with each passing minute,” Dr. Alex Garza of the Pandemic Task Force said. “The real peak of this pandemic has yet to come… the best time to act was really yesterday, but a good time to act is now.”

Neighboring Missouri has recorded 248,886 confirmed cases and 3,453 deaths. That includes 38,529 cases in St. Louis County and 10,391 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 11.3 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 247,938 people have died. America added over a million more cases in six days last week.

Worldwide, there are over 55.4 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.3 million COVID-19-related deaths