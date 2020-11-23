Sunday night structure fire near Fults

Pictured is the house at 2705 Sutterville Road following Sunday’s fire.

The Maeystown, Prairie du Rocher, Valmeyer and Waterloo fire departments responded about 9 p.m. Sunday to a residential structure fire at 2705 Sutterville Road near Fults.

Maeystown Fire Chief Lynden Prange, who was the first firefighter on scene, said the owner of the home, Nick Spano, heard a smoke detector and went upstairs to see flames. Spano was able to exit his home and remove his pets without injury.

An upstairs space heater appears to be the cause of the blaze, Prange said. Although there was extensive fire damage to the upper level, the first floor sustained only heat and smoke damage and may still be salvageable.

“That’s up to the insurance company,” Prange said.

The fire chief said responding departments did a great job in extinguishing the house fire.

“The interior crew did a real quick knockdown,” Prange said. “I was pleased with that. We lucked out in that there was a fire hydrant right across the road. The four departments worked well together as a team.”