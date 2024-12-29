Missing teen alert in Monroe County

Hannah Hesterberg

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said it is investigating a missing juvenile runaway case and is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Hannah Hesterberg, 15, of Columbia.

The MCSD posted Friday evening on Facebook that the local girl is 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with blonde hair a green eyes.

“If you have any information about Hannah’s whereabouts or where she may be staying, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department immediately,” the MCSD post states.

The phone number for the MCSD is 618-939-8651.

The sheriff’s department also stressed that providing assistance to a runaway juvenile with knowledge of their status and not notifying parents or a guardian is a violation of Illinois law.