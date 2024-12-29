Missing teen alert in Monroe County

Republic-Times- December 29, 2024
Hannah Hesterberg

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said it is investigating a missing juvenile runaway case and is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Hannah Hesterberg, 15, of Columbia.

The MCSD posted Friday evening on Facebook that the local girl is 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with blonde hair a green eyes.

“If you have any information about Hannah’s whereabouts or where she may be staying, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department immediately,” the MCSD post states.

The phone number for the MCSD is 618-939-8651.

The sheriff’s department also stressed that providing assistance to a runaway juvenile with knowledge of their status and not notifying parents or a guardian is a violation of Illinois law.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Early morning DUI crash near Wartburg

December 27, 2024

New water service online in Waterloo

December 26, 2024

ATV crash near Valmeyer

December 25, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web