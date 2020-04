Monroe County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance 1 p.m. Friday for a search for a teenage boy near Dusty’s Trail off of LL Road.

Waterloo Fire Department was called for manpower in the search. Columbia Fire Department was called for a drone to use in the search.

MCSD also began conducting a K-9 search in the 6700 block of LL Road around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Check back for updates as they become available.