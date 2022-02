The Millstadt Police Department reported that several unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered early Tuesday morning in the Coachlite Subdivision, Blackburn Manor area and West Mill Street.

Preliminary investigation reveals the incidents occurred about 3:30 a.m.

If anyone in these areas has video surveillance, police urge you to check the video for anything suspicious.

Police also issued a reminder to always lock your vehicle doors and remove all keys or garage door remotes.