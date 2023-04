The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School softball player Mia Miller. The junior pitcher is 3-2 with a 0.61 ERA this season, which ranks second in the entire St. Louis area. In 34 and one-third innings pitched, Miller also has 67 strikeouts. That ranks fourth in the St. Louis area. She struck 18 in a March 27 win over Dupo and 17 in a March 22 win over O’Fallon. In addition, Miller is hitting .381 this season.