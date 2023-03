The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School track standout Ethan Hogan. At the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Hogan won the 3,200 meter run with a meet record time of 9:00 and also won the 1,600 meter run in 4:17. He placed sixth in the state in cross country this past fall and placed ninth at the state track meet last year in the 3,200.