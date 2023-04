The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School baseball player Reed Drabant. The senior outfielder/infielder who bats left and throws right is enjoying a hot start to the spring season. Drabant is tied for fifth in the St. Louis area with a .600 batting average (12-for-20) and has 10 RBIs. He has committed to playing at Vincennes University in Indiana upon his graduation this spring.