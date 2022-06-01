Meet local authors in Columbia

Pictured is local author Evalee Roeder with the inspiration for her “Rella the Dachschund” book series. Roeder is one of the authors who will be at Metter Park on June 11.

The Columbia Public Library and Friends of the Library will be offering a chance to meet 20 local authors at Metter Park on June 11.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held rain-or-shine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park. In the case of inclement weather, the authors will meet in the library.

There will be book signings and sales with authors from the St. Louis metropolitan area, with several featured authors from Monroe County.

From Columbia, Lisa M. Brennan will be on hand to discuss her book, “The Auditorium In My Mind/Treasuring My Transgender Child.”

Also from Columbia, Evalee Roeder will be signing and discussing the books in her “Rella the Dachschund” series.

From Waterloo, author Shelly Lerch of “Who’s Talking on Wishbone Hill” will be in attendance.

Also from Waterloo, Deborah Heal will be on hand to discuss her “Love Blooms at Bethel” and “The Rewinding Time” series as well as “The History Mystery Trilogy.”

Other authors in attendance include Ed Wheatley, whose books “St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team” and “Wrestling at the Chase.”

The St. Louis Browns book was made into an EMMY winning film for the PBS Network.

“Wrestling at the Chase” has also become a PBS documentary and premieres June 4 at 8 p.m.

During the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will also be a fundraising at the library, 106 N. Metter Avenue. Tickets buy an unlimited pancake breakfast by Chris Cakes St. Louis and a drink. There will also be specialty drinks for sale by Living Millennially Coffee Bar.

Visit the library to purchase tickets for the Coffee and Cakes event beforehand. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.

Visit columbialibrary.org or the Columbia IL Public Library Facebook page for more information about the authors.