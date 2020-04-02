Medical call north of Fountain

The Columbia Fire Department assisted Columbia EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department about 3 p.m. Thursday in responding to a man in his 60s reported to be not conscious and not breathing in a wooded field area west of the levee in the 8900 block of Levee Road in rural Columbia. CPR was performed on the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Columbia Fire Department was requested due to the difficult terrain in emergency attempts to reach the man. Utility terrain vehicles were also used in the efforts. The Valmeyer Fire Department was also requested for use of its six-wheel Army truck to reach the patient.