StreamathonSTL small biz benefit April 10-11

A first-of-its-kind “Streamathon for St. Louis Small Businesses” takes place next Friday and Saturday, April 10-11, online at streamathonforSTL.com and via Facebook and other social media platforms.

Hosted by NexCore St.Louis, this 32-hour live streaming event will feature a “living room talent show,” plus social distancing entertainment, comedy routines, cooking demonstrations, trivia contests and more – all to benefit small and independent businesses in need of support during this ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Viewers can donate throughout the event, which runs from 4 p.m. April 10 through midnight April 11, to help small and independent businesses throughout the entire St. Louis metro area.

Performers, participants and businesses in need can submit information at streamathonforSTL.com/businessneed and also join the Facebook group “StL Small Business Help Powered by NexCore.”

All funds raised throughout this Streamathon will support local organizations and will be awarded as $1,000 gifts per organization.

For more information, call 314-635-0500 or email jim@thenexcore.com.