MCSD unveils website

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department recently unveiled a new website to offer more resources to local residents as assistance in dealing with potential criminal matters.

On the main page of monroecoilsheriff.org, citizens can email confidential crime tips, register their home security cameras to aid law enforcement, access valuable community resources and more.

“We have created this new website to give our citizens and our visitors an additional way to communicate with us and a way for us to communicate with all,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said.