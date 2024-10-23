Harbaugh on IML board

Red Bud Mayor Susan Harbaugh

The Illinois Municipal League elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at its annual business meeting Sept. 21 as a part of the 111th IML Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

In addition to the officers, 36 vice presidents were elected to serve a one-year term and eight IML past presidents continue to serve on the statewide association’s Board of Directors.

Red Bud Mayor Susan Harbaugh was elected to serve as a vice president.

“United by a shared goal of strengthening our communities, it’s an honor to join municipal leaders across the state to advocate for policies that empower local government,” Harbaugh said. “I am looking forward to serving on behalf of Illinois’ 1,294 municipalities as we work toward building stronger communities.”

Elected in 2023, Mayor Harbaugh previously served as Red Bud’s acting mayor from 2021-2023, in addition to serving two terms as alderwoman from 2017-2021.

Harbaugh previously worked at Human Support Services in Waterloo, where she retired as chief financial officer.

In addition to serving on IML’s Board of Directors, Harbaugh is a director for the Monroe County, Economic Development Corporation, Southwestern Illinois Metropolitan and Regional Planning Commission, Monroe Randoph Transit District, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Clifftop, McKendree University Alumni Association, Lower Kaskaskia Stakeholders Inc, and St. Clement Community Foundation.