MCSD investigating thefts, suspicious activity south of Waterloo

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from residents regarding several investigations taking place in the area of Sportsman Road south of Waterloo.

The incidents date back to July 27, with the most recent report occurring last week. These involve calls of a suspicious person, thefts and burglaries.

The MCSD listed the first case taking place during the early morning hours of July 27 on LL Road near G Road. A caller stated someone attempted to break into a vehicle but was unable to gain entry. Shortly before 5:15 p.m. that same day, a caller stated a man was walking in the roadway on Sportsman Road at LL Road with what appeared to be a shotgun. Deputies were unable to locate the subject.

Shortly before noon on Sept. 8, a caller reported an Hispanic male was confronted on a property in the 4800 block of Sportsman Road. The caller told police the man had a small bag and was a carrying a rifle. The caller described the Hispanic male as between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 in height with a large knot on the left side of his head, a large laceration to the right side of his nose and wearing a yellow shirt with blue shorts. Deputies searched the vicinity for an extended period of time but were unable to locate the man.

On Sept. 23, a suspicious person was caught by a homeowner at a property near Freedom Lake in the 5400 block of Sportsman Road but fled on foot. Police said they were not notified of this incident until the next morning.

A theft report was taken in the 5400 block of Sportsman Road early the afternoon of Sept. 28, with several items stolen from a driveway – including a crossbow.

Finally, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 4800 block of Sportsman Road, a homeowner reported firearms and tools missing from a detached building. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Sept. 8 and Oct. 1.

“We are asking residents living in the area to review any home surveillance video that may assist the investigation,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said. “Also check your property – especially areas that are wooded – to make sure no one is living in the woods.”

Anyone with information that may prove helpful in the case is asked to call 618-939-8651, ext. 271 or ext. 244. Callers may remain anonymous.