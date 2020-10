The Waterloo Police Department arrested a Missouri man Saturday on gun and drug charges.

Court information states that Hiakaam D. Preston, 22, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of weapon by a felon (.38 caliber handgun), possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy) and possession of certificate of vehicle title without complete assignment.

The arrest took place shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Route 3 at Park Street.