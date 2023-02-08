Matthew J. Southerland | Obituary

Matthew James Southerland, 20, of Columbia, died Feb. 6, 2023, in Columbia. He was born Nov. 11, 2002, in Belleville.

Matt (lovingly known as “Jim” to his friends) was a 2021 graduate of Belleville East High School, where he played trombone in the Marching Lancer Band. He loved to work on cars, he enjoyed fishing and shooting, music and photography. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends.

Surviving are his parents Bryon and Jamie (nee Stallings) Southerland of Columbia; brother Josh Southerland of Columbia; grandparents Dale and Pat Stallings of Okawville and Ken and Marlene Walker of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; uncles Jason (Beth) Southerland and Eric (Lorie) Southerland; aunts Andrea (Jamie) Stallings and Carrie (Glenn) Schneider; niece Selene Southerland; nephew Dei Schaefer; cousin and best friend Zach Ferguson; along with other cousins and many friends.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Helping Strays of Monroe County.