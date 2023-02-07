Marcella E. Moffitt | Obituary

Marcella E. Moffitt (nee Hesterberg), 92, of Waterloo, died Feb. 4, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born July 16, 1930, in Burksville.

She was a former member of Waterloo VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter Connie (Terry) Werkmann; grandchildren Sara (Jared) Schmitz and Dustin Werkmann; great-grandchildren Brennan and Lyric Schmitz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Jane Moffitt; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marcella was preceded in death by her husband Wallace Moffitt; son David Moffitt; parents Ernst and Wilhelmina (nee Mueller) Hesterberg; a sister; and three brothers.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A private family graveside service will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.