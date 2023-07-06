Matilda | Pet of the Week

Meet Matilda!

Matilda is a little over 2 years old and about 35 pounds. She is full of energy, and loves to run, jump, and play. While inside, she loves cats and will often lay with them! She loves playing with male dogs but does not get along with female dogs. At night, Matilda loves sleeping in bed and will often sleep through the entire night.

She is quick to learn and knows sit and lay down. She is very food motivated but is also motivated with attention and affection. She has been around children often and does well with them. She jumps at first, but once she is calm, she loves everyone!

Matilda loves playing with stuffed toys and loves learning toys that she has to play with for treats to fall out. She does well swimming and loves going for walks!

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Matilda is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.