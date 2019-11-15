Markee Voelker | Athlete of the Week

By
Republic-Times
-
28

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School volleyball player Markee Voelker. The freshman led the Pirates this season in service points (150), kills (150) and digs (442), earning all-conference honors in the Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email