The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo Junior High School cross country standout Ali Kloeppel. She led the WJHS girls cross country team to its second straight Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state title last month with a first place time of 10:50.34. Kloeppel has now won five SIJHSAA state running titles in her junior high career. In addition to two straight cross country titles, she has won two state track titles at 1,600 meters and one at 800 meters.