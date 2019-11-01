Emily Williams and Grace Daab | Athletes of the Week

The Republic-Times Athletes of the Week are the Waterloo High School girls tennis doubles team of Emily Williams and Grace Daab. Williams and Daab competed in the Class 1A state tournament near Chicago on Thursday. Williams and Daab opened their state tourney experience with a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Highland’s Ashley Deluca and Nicole Knackstedt. In their second match, they defeated Lilli Hansen and Karina Bonilla of Chicago Heights Marian by the score of 6-2, 6-3. In their final match of the season, Williams and Daab lost to Maggie Kraft and Brooke Martin of Normal University High, 6-1, 6-4.