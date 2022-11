The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School volleyball standout Markee Voelker. The senior was named all-conference in the Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference after helping guide the Pirates to a perfect 10-0 conference record, another regional title and an overall record of 29-9. Voelker finished the season with 250 kills, 152 service points and 268 digs, and was second on the team with a .222 hitting percentage.