Bryce Reese | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School football standout Bryce Reese. The senior shined in multiple facets of the sport for the Bulldogs this fall, resulting in him being selected as an honorable mention on the IHSA Class 4A All-State Team. He was the team’s leading tackler on defense, recording 114 total tackles and two interceptions to receive First Team All-Mississippi Valley Conference recognition. Reese was also named First Team All-MVC at punter, averaging nearly 45 yards per punt. On offense, Reese had 50 carries for 485 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season – including a 69-yard touchdown run during Waterloo’s second round playoff loss to highly-ranked Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.