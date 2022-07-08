Mark Mueller | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Belleville Rockies pitcher Mark Mueller. The longtime Mon-Clair League veteran picked up a win in relief for the Rockies early on Monday, then pitched into the sixth inning of the Valmeyer Midsummer Classic title game Monday evening as the Rockies won the tourney. Mueller was named MVP of this year’s Midsummer Classic. In 2005, Mueller was co-MVP of this tourney as a member of the Waterloo Buds along with teammates Pete Buck, Corey Blackwell, Brandon Musso and Brandon Waeltz. Mueller has won four league ERA titles in his Mon-Clair League career.