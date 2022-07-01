Jackson Holmes | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School alumnus Jackson Holmes. The 6-foot-4 righthander from Saint Louis University threw a complete game, seven-inning no-hitter in Sunday’s win for the Elizabethtown River Riders of the Appalachian League over Greeneville, Tenn. Holmes, pictured at left with catcher Reagan Guthrie, improved to 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA overall for the River Riders by allowing just one walk and one hit-by-pitch while striking out eight batters to put his name in the league history books.