Mark Mueller and Mike Breyman | Athletes of the Week

Republic-Times- August 10, 2023

The Republic-Times Athletes of the Week are veteran baseball players Mark Mueller (left) and Mike Breyman (right) of the Belleville Rockies in the Mon-Clair League. The 41-year-old Mueller, who ranked eighth in the league with a 2.12 ERA, pitched eight solid innings in Sunday’s 6-3 victory for the Rockies that sent the team into this weekend’s playoff championship series. The 42-year-old Breyman, who hit .375 in limited regular season action, had three hits and two RBIs in Saturday’s first round playoff win over Millstadt and added a single and sacrifice fly RBI in Sunday’s victory. 

