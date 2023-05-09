Marian V. Thompson | Obituary

Marian V. Thompson (nee Dittmaier), 96, of Waterloo, died May 6, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 14, 1926, in St. Louis.

She was a member of St. Matthias Church.

She is survived by Lois (Mark) McSwain and Donald (Maureen) Thompson; grandchildren Thomas (Chrissy) Wiley, Julia (Jeff) Adams, and Alexandria (Yates) Bateman; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters Lorraine Blaylock and Gloria White; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Marian is preceded in death by her husband William Scottie Thompson; son Michael Thompson; parents Julius and Rose (nee Gude) Dittmaier; and sister Delores Klema.

Visitation is 9:15-10 a.m. May 16 at St. Matthias Catholic Church in St. Louis.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Father Dennis Port officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.