Arthur A. Meyer | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 8, 2023

Arthur A. “Art” Meyer, 87, of Waterloo, died May 7, 2023, in Belleville. He was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Steeleville.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

He is survived by his children Jane Schaefer and Gene (Angela) Meyer; grandchildren Jamie (Michael) Dugger, Josh (Lindsay Flotron) Schaefer, Kendra (Seth) Dompierre, Kirstin (Carl Kaiser) Meyer-Kaiser and Wesley Meyer; and great-grandchildren Addison Dugger,  Ashton Dugger, Lexie Dugger,  Asher Dugger and Henry Dompierre.

Art is preceded in death by his wife Elfrieda Meyer nee Ohlau; parents Fred and Hulda (nee Schaack) Meyer; sisters and brothers Hilda Wilson, Erna Ernsting, Evelyn Schwartzkopf, Ray Meyer and Harold Meyer.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. May 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service May 11 Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

A graveside service will be held at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery (Wine Hill).

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Ralph Henry | Obituary

May 7, 2023

Dan Stapleton | Obituary

May 7, 2023

Shannon Matzenbacher | Obituary

May 7, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19