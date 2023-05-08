Arthur A. Meyer | Obituary

Arthur A. “Art” Meyer, 87, of Waterloo, died May 7, 2023, in Belleville. He was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Steeleville.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

He is survived by his children Jane Schaefer and Gene (Angela) Meyer; grandchildren Jamie (Michael) Dugger, Josh (Lindsay Flotron) Schaefer, Kendra (Seth) Dompierre, Kirstin (Carl Kaiser) Meyer-Kaiser and Wesley Meyer; and great-grandchildren Addison Dugger, Ashton Dugger, Lexie Dugger, Asher Dugger and Henry Dompierre.

Art is preceded in death by his wife Elfrieda Meyer nee Ohlau; parents Fred and Hulda (nee Schaack) Meyer; sisters and brothers Hilda Wilson, Erna Ernsting, Evelyn Schwartzkopf, Ray Meyer and Harold Meyer.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. May 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service May 11 Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

A graveside service will be held at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery (Wine Hill).

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church.